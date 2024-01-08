Chicken meat, egg prices reach record high

LAHORE - The prices of chicken meat and eggs have reached to record high in Lahore amid soaring in­flation. As per details, the Poul­try Association has rejected the list of the hike in chicken meat and egg prices. The association is selling chicken meat at their own prescribed prices, which are higher than the official rates and The Poultry Associa­tion has categorically refused to accept the official rate list. The chicken meat is being sold at Rs 602 per kilogram and egg prices are Rs 384 per dozen in different areas of Lahore as the administration have no control over the prices of chicken. Last month, the Eco­nomic Coordination Commit­tee (ECC) directed the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to continue regular coordination with the provin­cial governments for measures to ensure price stability and to check hoarding and profiteer­ing. The meeting of the cabinet committee was presided over by Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Eco­nomic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry. The decision fol­lowed a briefing by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on the inflation situation and the latest trends of prices of vari­ous essential commodities.