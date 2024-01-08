China’s forex reserves rise to $3.238 trillion

BEIJING - Chi­na’s forex reserves totaled 3.238 trillion US dollars as of the end of December 2023, rising by 66.2 bil­lion US dollars, or 2.1 per­cent compared to the end of November, according to data released on Sunday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). In a statement, the SAFE said that, affected by fac­tors such as the monetary policies of the world’s ma­jor economies as well as expectations, the US dollar index saw a decline in De­cember while global finan­cial asset prices generally increased. It attributed the increase in the scale of the country’s foreign exchange reserves to the combined effects of currency transla­tion and changes in asset prices and other factors.