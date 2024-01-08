CM Naqvi sets Jan-end as deadline

CM orders early completion of Children Hospital upgrade

Says work should be launched immediately after completion of civil work | Reviews pace of work on both projects | Security cameras would be installed at 92 sites of Rawalpindi.

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi visited the Safe City and new CPO Office projects at Rawal­pindi and reviewed progress on them.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, while setting a deadline to complete the Rawalpindi Safe City and CPO Office projects by 31st Janu­ary, he ordered completion of civil work of the projects at the earliest. He directed to make proper planning for the installation of cables and cam­eras from the onset, adding that work should be launched immediately after the completion of civil work.

The CM conducted a detailed in­spection of the construction activi­ties of both projects. He reviewed the pace of work on both projects and directed to complete them swiftly. He directed the CPO Rawalpindi to visit the projects daily and review prog­ress on them. He urged all concerned to work hard day and night, adding that completion of the projects with a swift pace should be the foremost mission. In the first phase, security cameras would be installed at 92 sites of Rawalpindi.

The Safe City project will not only help control crime but also traffic management. The CM was informed during the briefing that 70 percent work has been completed. The road cutting process is ongoing for the electricity supply and networking. Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing in this regard. IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha, RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and CPO Rawalpindi were also present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Children Hospital and re­viewed progress on the upgradation work of the medical facility.

On the direction of the CM, upgra­dation work in the emergency, main corridor and other wards of the hos­pital has been expedited. The chief minister inspected the main corridor, reception counter and checked the quality of work and directed to en­sure quality along with undertaking preventive measures in the electricity and air conditioning wiring work. He directed to complete the wiring work in three days and early completion of tiles installation work in the main corridor.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded the perfor­mance of the Secretary Communica­tion & Works, Secretary Health and their team on undertaking swift work in the main corridor. He met with the labourers working late night and commended them for working with diligence. He issued directions for early completion of the ongoing up­gradation work.

Mohsin Naqvi said that task for the provision of better facilities in more than 100 hospitals of Punjab would be completed by 31st January. “The whole team is striving day and night to accomplish this task. The fruit of hard work with a noble intention would definitely be passed on to the people,” he maintained. The Secre­tary C&W and Secretary Health gave a briefing about the work being done under the upgradation project. He said that installation of tiles and fin­ishing work had been started.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary C&W, Secretary Health, Commissioner Lahore, Dep­uty Commissioner and officials con­cerned were also present.