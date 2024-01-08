CM reviews progress on Bund Road project

LAHORE - Punjab Care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Bund Road to review progress on the Con­trolled Access Corridor proj­ect, here on Sunday night. He conducted a detailed visit of approximately 8-km long project and reviewed progress on the project for two hours. Mohsin Naqvi stated that there is dire need to speed up pace of work on the project. He ordered for completing the project by January 31. He in­spected the ongoing construc­tion work from Babu Sabu up to Saggian under package 2 and from Saggian up to Ni­azi Chowk under package 1. He directed both contractors to further accelerate pace of work adding that the design of a nullah along with the project should be prepared forthwith. Mohsin Naqvi while seeking a plan of the construction and restoration of the surround­ing roads stated that coming 7 days are highly crucial and the pace of work should be expedited. He directed the Deputy Commissioner, CTO and officials concerned for the prompt resolution of traf­fic issues. Chief Engineer LDA and both the contractors gave a detailed briefing to the CM about progress being made on the project. Talking with the media during his visit, he apprised that the whole team is working day and night for the completion of this proj­ect which should be duly ac­knowledged. The citizens are facing traffic problems due to Bund Road project but this project is meant for the fa­cilitation of citizens. All offi­cials concerned including the Deputy Commissioner and CTO are striving to their ut­most so that the citizens have to face minimum problems. Traffic will have to be closed for few days for early comple­tion of the project. The Lyari Expressway project was ap­proximately of the same mag­nitude which was completed in 7 years. “We are striving to complete this project in 3 months” he said. CM informed that 55 percent on the one phase and 40 percent work on the other phase of the proj­ect has been completed.