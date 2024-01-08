Confiz marks milestone achievement with Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations implementation for Service Sales Corporation

LAHORE - Confiz, globally recognised tech­nology services and solutions pro­vider, celebrated the successful implementation of Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations for Ser­vice Sales Corporation (SSC). The grand Project Closing Ceremony, held at Ramada Hotel Lahore, un­derscored Confiz’s standing as a trusted Microsoft Solutions Part­ner in Pakistan’s retail industry.

The ceremony provided a platform for networking and commemorating the collab­orative success between Confiz and SSC. Both teams shared in­sights, acknowledging pivotal contributions that steered the project to its accomplishment. Representatives from SSC laud­ed Confiz for their meticulous project planning, seamless ex­ecution, and comprehensive support. Acknowledgments were extended to key project contributors, recognising their exceptional dedication and con­tributions in ensuring the suc­cess of a complex on-premises deployment of D365 F&O.

With a widespread pres­ence encompassing 400 stores and a robust network of 1,000 wholesale distribution chan­nels across Pakistan, Service Sales Corporation sought Con­fiz’s expertise to migrate their legacy ERP system to Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O. This strate­gic initiative aimed at achieving real-time inventory visibility across all stores and establish­ing a singular source of truth for data-driven decision-making. The deployment resulted in sig­nificant enhancements, includ­ing improved demand planning, financial control, streamlined supply chain operations, and the integration of retail chan­nels. Confiz seamlessly imple­mented the new system across more than 240 stores while col­laborating on transitioning from Microsoft Point of Sale (MPOS) to the Store Commerce Solution, thereby further enriching and refining their retail operations. Ahmad Shahid Hussain, Chief Strategy Officer at SSC, com­mended Confiz for the successful transition to D365 F&O. He em­phasised, “Confiz’s expertise in retail, meticulous planning, and customer-centric approach were instrumental in revolutionising our digital landscape. Their de­ployment perfectly aligns with our business objectives and scal­ability needs. We eagerly antici­pate future advancements with Confiz as our valued partner.”

Hashim Ali, the Chief Operat­ing Officer of Confiz, expressed his gratitude to SSC for entrust­ing Confiz with their continued collaboration for over 15 years. During this time, Confiz has as­sisted SSC in digitising several business areas, including store operations, merchandising, sup­ply chain, finance, and human resources. He expressed excite­ment about continuing to col­laborate and utilise the Microsoft Cloud platform to grow SSC’s market leadership in the AI era.

Confiz is a trusted global IT company with over 18 years of experience with a distinguished record of propelling digital transformations for businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 100 companies. Through nu­merous successful Dynamics implementations, Cloud trans­formations, and Bespoke solu­tions, we’ve enabled organisa­tions worldwide to navigate the dynamic digital landscape and achieve enduring success. Our collaboration with Service Sales Corporation exemplifies Confiz’s expertise in steering businesses through transfor­mative journeys. Peering into the future, Confiz envisions a landscape where enterprises and burgeoning organisations harness cutting-edge solutions to gain a competitive edge and foster sustainable growth. We are committed to being the catalysts for digital transforma­tion, driving innovation, and guiding companies towards an elevated digital future.