Dairy dilemma

The supply of impure milk all over Pakistan is a serious concern. The milk available for sale is a blend of chemicals that are injurious to health and can lead to diseases such as heart attacks, cancer, and high blood pressure. The food control authorities need to be more effective and proactive.
In our neighbouring country, milk is subject to checks at entry points. The Punjab Government is doing well, but in the capital, there is no authority to check and control it. I urge the higher authorities to take this matter seriously and be proactive in eliminating this menace.
SHAKIR H SHAMIM,
Islamabad.