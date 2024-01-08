Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dairy dilemma

January 08, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

The supply of impure milk all over Pakistan is a serious concern. The milk available for sale is a blend of chemicals that are injurious to health and can lead to diseases such as heart attacks, cancer, and high blood pressure. The food control au­thorities need to be more effec­tive and proactive.

In our neighbouring country, milk is subject to checks at en­try points. The Punjab Govern­ment is doing well, but in the cap­ital, there is no authority to check and control it. I urge the higher authorities to take this matter se­riously and be proactive in elimi­nating this menace.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1704606484.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024