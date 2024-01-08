Dairy dilemma

The supply of impure milk all over Pakistan is a serious concern. The milk available for sale is a blend of chemicals that are injurious to health and can lead to diseases such as heart attacks, cancer, and high blood pressure. The food control au­thorities need to be more effec­tive and proactive.

In our neighbouring country, milk is subject to checks at en­try points. The Punjab Govern­ment is doing well, but in the cap­ital, there is no authority to check and control it. I urge the higher authorities to take this matter se­riously and be proactive in elimi­nating this menace.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Islamabad.