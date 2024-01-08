Development, prosperity in merged areas top priority: KP Governor

PESHAWAR - Governor Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said on Sunday that development and prosperity in the merged trib­al areas are our top priority, with effective measures being taken to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people.

“The tribes have a golden his­tory of supporting the state and institutions; we all have to play our roles jointly for the safe­ty, security, and stability of the country,” he added.

The Governor expressed these views while talking to two sep­arate delegations, including a 30-member Loya Jirga and 25-member representatives of the Bajaur Welfare Organisation from Mohmand district, at the Gover­nor’s House.

The promises made to the peo­ple of the merged districts will be fulfilled, and their deprivations will be eliminated, he said. For the de­velopment and prosperity of any society, peace, education, and trade are indispensable. We all have to play our roles jointly for the protec­tion of the state, the establishment of peace, and law and order.

The Mohmand Laviya Jirga was led by Malik Muhammad Javed. Malik Jangriz Khan, Malik May­wand Khan, Malik Abdul Rahman, and others were members of the delegation, while the Bajaur dele­gation included Tehsil Mayor Syed Badshah, Syeda Hamad Khan, Naeemullah, Malik Haji Sherzada, Daim Khan, John Muhammad, and other elders and youths.

The Mohmand delegation in­formed the Governor in detail about the long and unannounced load-shedding of electricity, lack of educational facilities, trade-re­lated issues, lack of infrastructure, administrative issues, and other basic facilities.

The Governor carefully lis­tened to the delegations’ propos­als and public problems and, on the spot, issued orders to the rel­evant authorities to solve some problems while ensuring full co­operation from his side to solve other problems.

The provision of health, educa­tion, and life facilities should be ensured, and all resources should be utilised in this regard. He said that the federal and provincial governments are taking special interest in the development and prosperity of the merged districts so that the deprivations of the tribal people can be remedied and these areas can also be brought on par with other developed areas of the country and the province.

He appreciated the efforts and sacrifices of the tribal people for peace and stability in the country. He said that the tribes have a gold­en history of supporting the state and institutions, and he expects that the tribal people will continue to work with the same spirit in the future to maintain peace and order.

The people will play their role, especially the leaders, who have the responsibility to play their role in the best way for the elimination of hatred and promotion of love and brotherhood. Promote tradi­tions and values and strengthen the jirga system in your areas so that small issues can be resolved quickly at the local level, thereby eliminating hatred.

He said that the country is going through a difficult time econom­ically, but all the difficulties and challenges faced by the country can be overcome by mutual agree­ment and unity beyond the politi­cal differences, and the time is not far when our country will be eco­nomically strong and prosperous in the region.

He said that the tribal areas have been blessed by Allah Almighty with immense natural resources; to use these resources in a proper way, modern technology and ed­ucation should be utilised, which will also make it possible to end the poverty in the area. He urged the public to pay attention to the acquisition of education in line with modern technology and the requirements of the current era and play their role in the develop­ment of the country.