Pakistan aims to stay away from bloc politics

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has once again decided to stay away from bloc politics and concentrate on economic and diplo¬matic progress. The just concluded three-day envoys confer¬ence in Islamabad has marked a sig¬nificant focus on two pivotal aspects
economic diplomacy and regional connectivity. The primary goal was to not only bolster trade but also safeguard Pakistan’s vital investment interests.
Bringing together Pakistani diplomats serving in important countries, the conference served as a platform for sharing insights and perspectives on the country’s foreign policy.
One of the key messages emerged from Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who, during his keynote address, emphasized a strategic shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy towards becoming a “progressive” and “economically ascendant” nation.
This vision underscores a departure from traditional geopolitics in favour of geo-economics, emphasizing greater regional connectivity to facilitate trade and people-to-people contacts.
Earlier, the foreign ministry highlighted the extensive deliberations that took place during the three-day event.
The discussions revolved around steering Pakistan through contemporary challenges and opportunities.
The conference emphasized the core elements of Pakistan’s foreign policy, placing particular importance on economic diplomacy and the nation’s unwavering commitment to the principles of the United Nations charter, multilateralism, and international law.
Both Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar and Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani shared their visions of Pakistan’s foreign policy during the conference.
FM Jilani, in particular, expressed pride in the valuable inputs provided by Pakistani diplomats, saying the conference served as a crucial opportunity to assess current foreign policy challenges and formulate a robust strategy for the future.
The foreign policy narrative highlighted a significant departure from the historical context, showcasing how Pakistan has shifted from bloc politics to a more pragmatic and multi-aligned approach.
The intricacies of this journey were explored, tracing back to Pakistan’s early years after independence and its inclination towards the Western bloc during the Cold War, driven primarily by security concerns and economic needs. The discussion also delved into Pakistan’s dynamic alliances throughout its history, emphasizing the fluctuations in its relationship with the United States and the steadfast bond with China.
The development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was cited as a testament to the depth of the Sino-Pak strategic partnership.
Regionally, the Kashmir dispute and historical conflicts with India significantly shapes Pakistan’s foreign policy approach.In the contemporary geopolitical landscape, Pakistan’s foreign policy can be portrayed as a blend of realism and pragmatism.
The nation aims to maintain a balanced rapport with major global powers, exemplified by diplomatic manoeuvres to engage with the United States, deepen its partnership with China, and explore relations with emerging powers like Russia.
Balancing relationships with global giants like the US and China requires diplomatic finesse, yet it also opens avenues for leveraging multiple partnerships for economic, military, and diplomatic gains.
As the world evolves, Pakistan’s ability to adapt and maintain a delicate balance between engaging with global powers and avoiding entanglements in their rivalries remains paramount in shaping its role on the global stage.