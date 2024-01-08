Pakistan aims to stay away from bloc politics

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has once again decided to stay away from bloc politics and concentrate on economic and diplo¬matic progress. The just concluded three-day envoys confer¬ence in Islamabad has marked a sig¬nificant focus on two pivotal aspects

economic diplomacy and re­gional connectivity. The prima­ry goal was to not only bolster trade but also safeguard Paki­stan’s vital investment interests.

Bringing together Pakistani diplomats serving in important countries, the conference served as a platform for sharing insights and perspectives on the coun­try’s foreign policy.

One of the key messages emerged from Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar, who, during his keynote ad­dress, emphasized a strategic shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy towards becoming a “progres­sive” and “economically ascen­dant” nation.

This vision underscores a de­parture from traditional geopol­itics in favour of geo-economics, emphasizing greater regional connectivity to facilitate trade and people-to-people contacts.

Earlier, the foreign ministry highlighted the extensive delib­erations that took place during the three-day event.

The discussions revolved around steering Pakistan through contemporary challeng­es and opportunities.

The conference emphasized the core elements of Pakistan’s foreign policy, placing particu­lar importance on economic di­plomacy and the nation’s un­wavering commitment to the principles of the United Nations charter, multilateralism, and in­ternational law.

Both Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Kakar and Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani shared their vi­sions of Pakistan’s foreign policy during the conference.

FM Jilani, in particular, ex­pressed pride in the valuable in­puts provided by Pakistani dip­lomats, saying the conference served as a crucial opportunity to assess current foreign policy challenges and formulate a ro­bust strategy for the future.

The foreign policy narrative highlighted a significant depar­ture from the historical con­text, showcasing how Pakistan has shifted from bloc politics to a more pragmatic and multi-aligned approach.

The intricacies of this journey were explored, tracing back to Pakistan’s early years after inde­pendence and its inclination to­wards the Western bloc during the Cold War, driven primari­ly by security concerns and eco­nomic needs. The discussion also delved into Pakistan’s dy­namic alliances throughout its history, emphasizing the fluctua­tions in its relationship with the United States and the steadfast bond with China.

The development of the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was cited as a testament to the depth of the Sino-Pak strategic partnership.

Regionally, the Kashmir dis­pute and historical conflicts with India significantly shapes Pakistan’s foreign policy ap­proach.In the contemporary geopolitical landscape, Paki­stan’s foreign policy can be por­trayed as a blend of realism and pragmatism.

The nation aims to maintain a balanced rapport with ma­jor global powers, exemplified by diplomatic manoeuvres to engage with the United States, deepen its partnership with Chi­na, and explore relations with emerging powers like Russia.

Balancing relationships with global giants like the US and Chi­na requires diplomatic finesse, yet it also opens avenues for le­veraging multiple partnerships for economic, military, and dip­lomatic gains.

As the world evolves, Paki­stan’s ability to adapt and main­tain a delicate balance between engaging with global powers and avoiding entanglements in their rivalries remains para­mount in shaping its role on the global stage.