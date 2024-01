Dr Asif Hussain was assigned additional charge as the acting secretary by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the absence of Secretary Umar Hameed.

Hameed is currently unfit to fulfill his duties due to illness.

This decision, made to ensure the smooth functioning of the ECP leading up to the general elections on February 8, involves proactive measures to address the health-related absence of the permanent secretary Umar Hameed.