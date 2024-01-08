Drug Addiction in Pakistan

In the intricate tapestry of Pakistan’s societal fabric, the om­inous specter of drug addiction casts an ever-growing shad­ow, reaching alarming proportions on the global stage. As the UNODC positions Pakistan at the forefront of the world’s drug addiction crisis, it becomes imperative to embark on a thor­ough exploration, not only into the multifaceted dimen­sions of this predicament but also into the unsettling surge of substance abuse within educational institu­tions and among healthcare providers as well.

The roots of Pakistan’s drug addiction quandary ex­tend deep into the soil of neighboring Afghanistan, a pri­mary source of illegal drugs permeating the nation. The confluence of unemployment, a glut of low-skilled graduates, and a beleaguered education system creates a fertile ground, set­ting the stage for a burgeoning epidemic.

A chilling revelation by the UNODC unveils that a staggering few million people in Pakistan are ensnared in the web of drug abuse. Cannabis emerges as the dominant drug of choice, while the alarming surge in injection drug abuse raises profound con­cerns about an impending HIV epidemic. The UNODC’s 2013 re­port provided a snapshot of the crisis, indicating that almost 6.7 million individuals were entrapped in the clutches of drugs. How­ever, to comprehend the evolving nature of this crisis, we pivot to the latest UN report, offering a more current assessment of the situation. As per the latest data from the UNODC, Pakistan con­tinues to grapple with a severe drug addiction crisis. The number of drug users remains alarmingly high, with an estimated sever­al million individuals engaging in substance abuse. Cannabis re­tains its position as the most commonly used drug, while injection drug abuse continues to escalate, heightening concerns about a potential HIV epidemic. The demographic breakdown of drug ad­diction paints a stark reality—78% male and 22% female. Shock­ingly, this number escalates at an alarming rate of 40,000 per year, solidifying Pakistan’s status as one of the most drug-affected na­tions globally. The escalation of injection drug users in Punjab presents a critical concern, soaring from an estimated 90,000 in 2007 to around 500,000 by 2014. This surge is accompanied by a spike in HIV positivity, increasing from 11 percent in 2005 to a concerning 40 percent in 2011. Within this complex panorama, cannabis and heroin emerge as the principal culprits, their afford­ability and accessibility fueling rampant abuse. The supply chain traces back to Afghanistan, responsible for a substantial portion of the world’s heroin. The UNODC calculates that over 800,000 Pakistanis aged 15 to 64 regularly use heroin, consuming an esti­mated 44 tons annually. The economic impact of the illegal drug trade is staggering, generating up to $2 billion each year.

Regionally, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bears a dispro­portionately high burden, with close to 11 percent of the popula­tion hooked on drugs, primarily cannabis. In 2013, Balochistan re­ported 280,000 drug users, contributing to the nation’s grim tally.

Adding a chilling layer to this narrative is the infiltration of drug addiction within educational institutions, with teaching insti­tutes grappling with an unprecedented surge in prevalence. The very spaces meant for nurturing young minds become breeding grounds for addiction, creating a generation at risk. Furthermore, healthcare providers, entrusted with the well-being of the popu­lace, find themselves ensnared in the clutches of drug abuse, fur­ther exacerbating the crisis. The latest UN report accentuates the gravity of the situation, revealing an alarming increase in drug use within teaching institutes and among healthcare providers. This disturbing trend signifies a pervasive infiltration of addiction into the very sectors responsible for shaping the nation’s future and safeguarding its health. It demands urgent attention, a call for col­lective action to prevent the erosion of these pillars of society.

In this evolving landscape, the need for a cohesive approach is paramount. The title, “Shattered Illusions,” encapsulates the essence of this column, inviting a collective unmasking of the hidden dimensions of Pakistan’s drug addiction crisis. The na­tion stands at a crossroads, and only through concerted efforts can it hope to salvage its future from the shattered illusions that threaten to engulf it. The time is now to confront this ominous shadow and pave the way towards a brighter, drug-free horizon.

Dr Asif Channer

The writer is a Public Health professional and freelance columnist. He can be contacted at dr

emergency bwp@hotmail.com