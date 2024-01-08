Monday, January 08, 2024
ECP says it's fully functional, denies secy's resignation rumours

Agencies
January 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that it is fully functional while Secretary Omar Hamid Khan was on medical rest and would soon resume his duties if his health permits.

Responding to rumours surrounding the resig­nation of the ECP secretary Omar Hamid, the ECP spokesman clarified that the secretary, currently on medical leave due to health is­sues, will come back to his duties once he gets better. He said the Election Commission’s work is be­ing efficiently handled by the two Special Secretaries during the Sec­retary’s absence.

Secretary Omar Hamid Khan is an intelligent and hardworking of­ficer who has fulfilled his respon­sibilities admirably, the spokes­man added.

He mentioned that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is operating seamlessly, ensuring continuous functioning even on holidays, with its offices diligent­ly engaged in their tasks.

“The election commission’s of­fices are working even on hol­idays,” said the statement. The spokesperson added that two special secretaries of the elector­al body are performing their du­ties diligently in the absence of the secretary.

