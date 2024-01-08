ECP says it’s fully functional, denies secy’s resignation rumours

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that it is fully functional while Secretary Omar Hamid Khan was on medical rest and would soon resume his duties if his health permits.
Responding to rumours surrounding the resignation of the ECP secretary Omar Hamid, the ECP spokesman clarified that the secretary, currently on medical leave due to health issues, will come back to his duties once he gets better. He said the Election Commission’s work is being efficiently handled by the two Special Secretaries during the Secretary’s absence.
Secretary Omar Hamid Khan is an intelligent and hardworking officer who has fulfilled his responsibilities admirably, the spokesman added.
He mentioned that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is operating seamlessly, ensuring continuous functioning even on holidays, with its offices diligently engaged in their tasks.
