EPD seals 474 brick kilns, Rs52m fine imposed in Multan division

MULTAN - Environment Protection Department (EPD) has raided and sealed 474 brick kilns by imposing over Rs 52.2 million fine during anti-smog drive across the division.

According to the EPD’s official sources, the teams have visited/re­visited 4518 brick kilns across the division including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts during the period from 1st September 2023 to 1st January 2024 and served warn­ing notices on 215 brick kilns.

The FIRs were got registered against 295 brick kilns owners over zigzag technology violation.

Likewise, the EPD teams have visit­ed 823 industrial units and sealed 52 units by imposing over Rs one million fine. Notices were also served on 239 units and FIRs got registered against 23 unit owners during above said pe­riod across the division.

Similarly, transport department also launched crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles and checked 12014 vehicles across the division.

The teams imposed over Rs 4.5 mil­lion fine and impounded 227 vehicles. Challans were also issued to 2276 ve­hicle owners.

MOTORCYCLE LIFTER GANG BUSTED, STOLEN MOTORCYCLES RECOVERED

Police claimed to have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth Rs one million from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Muzaffarabad Aslam Masih, along with his team, raided and arrested three members of the motorcycle lifter Akhtar Khokhar gang, including ring leader Akhtar Khokhar, Siddiq Bhatti, and Sajjad. Ten cases of motorcycle theft were traced against the arrested accused. Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.