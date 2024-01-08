FAFEN to observe elections in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Civil society leader Junaid Nazir Naz has said that observers of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) will observe the process of holding general elections in 2024 in Bahawalpur.

Addressing a seminar held here, he said that around 6,000 observers of FAFEN would observe the polling process at polling stations on Febru­ary 8 across the country. “The trained observers of FAFEN will also observe the polling process of the upcoming general elections in Bahawalpur on February 8,” he said.

He said that under the auspices of FAFEN and non-development orga­nizations, seminars were being orga­nized to raise the importance of vote casting and shed light on the code of ethics given by the Elections Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that members of non-devel­opment organizations, including the Samaaj Development Foundation and Shaoor Development Organization, would participate in observing the election process in Bahawalpur under the auspices of FAFEN.

BAHAWALPUR POLICE ARREST BIKE LIFTER GANG

The district police have arrested two members of a bike-lifting gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Baha­walpur police, acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at a den in the Hasilpur area and arrested two members of a bike-lifter gang who were identified as Ishtiaque and Sajid.

The police also recovered seven sto­len motorcycles from the possession of the accused.

“Modern technology was utilized to ascertain the whereabouts of the sus­pects,” the police spokesman said.

The Hasilpur police have registered a case against the accused.

FOG LIKELY TO PERSIST IN BWP

The local Met Office has forecast dense fog and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum tem­peratures recorded were 15 degrees centigrade and 06 degrees centi­grade during the last 24 hours.

The fog and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.