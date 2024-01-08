Monday, January 08, 2024
Fake pesticides worth Rs 370 mln seized during 2023

Agencies
January 08, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  In a significant operation targeting the illicit trade of counterfeit pesticides, the Agriculture Depart­ment seized fake pesticides worth Rs 370 million during the year 2023. 

The move came in response to mounting concerns within the farming community regarding the detri­mental impact of substandard agricultural inputs on crop yields, financial losses for farmers, and the overall economy. According to agriculture depart­ment sources, a total of 9,084 samples were sent to laboratories for testing, revealing a startling 273 samples as substandard. This alarming discovery prompted an extensive effort by officials of the Ag­riculture Department, who conducted a total of 555 raids to address the issue at its root. The farming community, regarded as the backbone of the coun­try’s economy, has been grappling with the adverse effects of fake pesticides on their crops. Instances of crop failures and reduced yields have been linked to the use of substandard agricultural inputs, leading to significant financial setbacks for farmers.

Agencies

