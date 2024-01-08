Monday, January 08, 2024
Fake pesticides worth Rs 370m seized

Our Staff Reporter
January 08, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Agriculture Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs 370 million during the year 2023, said a press release issued here on Sunday. 

A spokesman said the Pest Warning and Qual­ity Control of Pesticides, led by Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha, continued crackdown on fake pesticides and seized 1.174 million kilograms of poisons. In addition, 9,084 samples were sent to the laboratories for analysis to check the quality of ag­ricultural poisons, out of which 273 samples were found substandard. Raids were conducted on the basis of intelligence and secret information. Total 555 raids were conducted and 679 cases were reg­istered in 2023. During the campaign, 242 people were arrested.

Our Staff Reporter

