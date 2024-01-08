Fans cry after Shakira ‘rejected’ as Coachella 2024 headliner

LOS ANGLES - While the world waits for the official Coachella 2024 line-up, a few rumors have surfaced about who could be appearing at the iconic music fes­tival. According to a report, Coachella passed on Shakira as a headliner for its latest edition. Back in 2022, Remezcla listed Shakira as one artist we’d loved to see at Coachella.

Then, 2023 was undoubtedly the year of the Co­lombian pop icon. Shakira turned the heartbreak from her split with ex Gerard Piqué into cathartic global hits like “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” with Bizarrap and “TQG” alongside fellow Colom­bian singer Karol G. At the MTV Video Mu­sic Awards last Sep­tember, she be­came the first art­ist from Latin America to receive the Video Vanguard Award. Sha­kira appeared primed to head­line Coachella 2024, but that will reportedly not happen. Hits Daily Double published a rumor mill report about Coachella’s 2024 headliners.

According to the story, Shakira’s team was going all in on getting her a headlining slot at this year’s festival. Coachella reportedly declined to have Shakira as a headliner for reasons that weren’t specified. Though this is all speculation until the official line-up is released, Shakira’s fans are al­ready upset by the news. “Bebi, Shakira has head­lined the most watched live event awn the planet [the World Cup] not once, not twice but thrice,” wrote one fan on X. “She doesn’t need nobody. Ev­eryone needs her.” Another person wrote, “Yeah they’re absolutely nuts for this. Shakira headlin­ing Coachella would’ve been wild.