Fazl in Kabul to discuss regional issues

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yester­day met Afghan Deputy Prime Minister, Mau­lana Abdul Kabeer, in Kabul where he arrived earlier in the day to hold talks on the regional situation, his party said, amid strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Soon after arriving in Kabul, JUI chief Maula­na Fazl-ur-Rehman held meeting with Afghan interim government’s deputy prime minister Maulana Abdul Kabeer while Afghan Foreign Minister Maulvi Ameer Khan Muttaqi, Maulvi Abdul Lateef Mansoor and others were also present in the meeting, discussing regional se­curity situation,” JUI Spokesman Aslam Ghauri told the media. Tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been simmering for months over Kabul’s failure to stop the TTP-sponsored attacks from across the border. Islam­abad virtually severed high-level contacts with Kabul be­fore Taliban regime sent a senior aide of Taliban supreme leader to defuse tensions. Mullah Shirin, the governor of Kandahar and deputy head of military and intelligence of Afghan Taliban government, visited Islamabad last week and held crucial talks with Pakistani authorities. Now, the JUI-F chief is in Kabul.

A Foreign Office official said that the visit of Maulana Fazl was in a private capacity. The official added that the visit was being closely followed and the authorities would as­sess what would transpire from the visit. Fazl ur Rehman also met with Maulavi Kabir, the Vice President of Afghan Taliban government, according to the JUI-F spokesperson. The meeting was also attended by Afghan Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other Taliban officials.

According to the spokesperson, Muttaqi was upbeat about the positive impact of Fazl’s visit. Taliban officials said they would brief one of Pakistan’s prominent po­litical and religious figures about the steps Kabul had taken to stop cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has been seeking a decisive action against the TTP and its affili­ates. But the Afghan Taliban are reluctant to use force and instead are still keen that Pakistan pursue the op­tion of talks. Islamabad, nevertheless, insists that talks are no more an option.