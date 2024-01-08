Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Forget election for next five years if not held on Feb 08: Gabol

Agencies
January 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  In a recent statement, senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Nabil Gabol, issued a stern warning, stating that if the elections scheduled for Febru­ary 8 are not held, the country can forget about elections for the next five years. Gabol, while expressing worry about the safety of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, underscored that such life threats were common to all political figures.

During an interview with a private TV channel program, Gabol questioned the reasons behind a potential delay in the elections, stating, “Tell me why the elec­tion will not be held on February 8? Is Maulana Fazlur Rehman getting cold, so it will not be held?” He urged that elec­tions worldwide take place during win­ter and suggested that if Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s life is at risk, his party should conduct election campaigns on his behalf, rather than postponing the elections.

Four cases of jn1 virus detected in Pakistan

Gabol dismissed the idea of giving spe­cial protection to Maulana Fazlur Rehm­an, revealing alleged meetings between Maulana and the leadership of Muslim League-N. According to Gabol, Maulana had expressed his desire to be made the President of the country during these meetings. Gabol cautioned against trust­ing the promises of the Sharif family, asserting, “Sharifs do not take any time to renege on the promises they make; these people are just using them.”

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1704606484.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024