Monday, January 08, 2024
Four cases of JN1 reported in Pakistan

Four cases of JN1 reported in Pakistan
APP
January 08, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Four cas­es of a new variant of Coro­na, JN1, which is an Omicron sub-variant, have been report­ed in Pakistan. According to the spokesperson of the Min­istry of Health, all the affected people had mild symptoms of the new coronavirus variant. He said that all four patients have recovered without any complications. The spokes­person said that the WHO des­ignated JN.1 as a variant of in­terest. Meanwhile, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said the govern­ment is closely monitoring the situation. He said that the bor­der health services, national and provincial health author­ities labs are fully operation­al and alert to monitor dis­ease on the instructions of the health minister. He said inter­national airports have an ef­fective screening system at all entrances and exits.

APP

