Four cases of jn1 virus detected in Pakistan

Four Cases of New Omicron Sub-Variant JN1 Reported in Pakistan

The Ministry of Health's spokesperson has confirmed that four cases of the JN1 variant, an Omicron sub-variant of the new coronavirus, have been identified in Pakistan. According to the spokesperson, all affected individuals exhibited mild symptoms, and they have since recovered without complications.

The spokesperson added that the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated JN.1 as a variant of interest. Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan emphasized that the government is actively monitoring the situation. Border health services and national and provincial health authorities' labs are on high alert, operating under the health minister's directives to closely track the disease's developments.





