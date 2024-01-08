Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four cases of jn1 virus detected in Pakistan

Four cases of jn1 virus detected in Pakistan
Web Desk
8:05 AM | January 08, 2024
National

Four Cases of New Omicron Sub-Variant JN1 Reported in Pakistan

The Ministry of Health's spokesperson has confirmed that four cases of the JN1 variant, an Omicron sub-variant of the new coronavirus, have been identified in Pakistan. According to the spokesperson, all affected individuals exhibited mild symptoms, and they have since recovered without complications.

The spokesperson added that the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated JN.1 as a variant of interest. Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan emphasized that the government is actively monitoring the situation. Border health services and national and provincial health authorities' labs are on high alert, operating under the health minister's directives to closely track the disease's developments.
 
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1704606484.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024