Four killed after unidentified men open fire on passenger bus in Parachinar

ISLAMABAD - At least four people, including a woman, lost their lives and three others were injured in a firing inci­dent on a passenger bus in Parachinar, the Kurram District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the police spokesman, on Sunday, a passenger bus was heading from Parachinar to Ko­hat when unknown assailants carried out the at­tack, resulting in the killing of four people and in­juring three others. The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical assis­tance. This was not the first incident of gunfire on a passenger bus in Parachinar. Last week, on Decem­ber 30, near Sada Bazaar, close to Parachinar, a pas­senger van heading towards Peshawar was target­ed, resulting in one passenger sustaining injuries.

Just three days before this incident, near Han­gu, another shooting incident occurred on a bus traveling to Parachinar, where two individuals lost their lives and four others were injured.