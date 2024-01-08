Monday, January 08, 2024
Four killed after unidentified men open fire on passenger bus in Parachinar

Four killed after unidentified men open fire on passenger bus in Parachinar
APP
January 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  At least four people, including a woman, lost their lives and three others were injured in a firing inci­dent on a passenger bus in Parachinar, the Kurram District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the police spokesman, on Sunday, a passenger bus was heading from Parachinar to Ko­hat when unknown assailants carried out the at­tack, resulting in the killing of four people and in­juring three others. The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical assis­tance. This was not the first incident of gunfire on a passenger bus in Parachinar. Last week, on Decem­ber 30, near Sada Bazaar, close to Parachinar, a pas­senger van heading towards Peshawar was target­ed, resulting in one passenger sustaining injuries.

Just three days before this incident, near Han­gu, another shooting incident occurred on a bus traveling to Parachinar, where two individuals lost their lives and four others were injured.

