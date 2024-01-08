Monday, January 08, 2024
Frontier Corps North organises annual peace jeep and bike rally

Our Staff Reporter
January 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  In a remarkable display of cama­raderie and adventure, Frontier Corps North, in collaboration with district administration, hosted a one-day annual peace jeep and bike rally in Malakand.

The event, supported by Four-by-Four Club One and Team Green Riders, saw the participation of 80 jeeps and 25 bikes from across Pakistan, covering a challeng­ing 73km route from Batkhela to Malakand Fort. The rally featured spirited tug-of-war competitions between jeeps, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. Spectators, including guests from various backgrounds, gathered to witness the thrilling spectacle. 

The rally culminated in a grand ceremony at Malakand Fort, where the participating jeeps and bikes were launched with flair. Local artists contributed to the vibrant atmosphere, showcasing region­al dances and songs that resonat­ed with the cultural richness of Malakand. The event also featured stalls displaying diverse regional clothes and ornaments, capturing the attention of attendees. 

The closing ceremony, graced by Inspector General Frontier Corps North Maj Gen Noor Wali Khan as the chief guest, celebrated the outstanding performances of jeep drivers and bikers. Maj Gen Noor Wali Khan distributed prizes, ac­knowledging the skill and enthu­siasm demonstrated during the rally. Participants and guests ex­pressed their appreciation for the organizers, highlighting the suc­cess of the event in fostering unity, adventure, and cultural exchange.

