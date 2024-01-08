Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with: Jodie Foster

LOS ANGELES - The Oscar-winning actor Jodie Foster has said Gen­eration Z can be “really annoying” to work with. In an interview, Foster said she had sometimes found the attitudes to work she had encountered difficult to understand. “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’”

But she did praise one Gen Z star, Bella Ramsey, calling the 20-year-old an example of an actor emerging in a new “vector of authen­ticity”. Foster, who was a child star herself be­fore going on to a glittering screen ca­reer, said she felt compelled to help young ac­tors find their path “because it was hard grow­ing up”. Speaking about Gen Z - a term generally used to describe those born during the late 1990s and early 2000s - Foster, 61, joked: “They’re really annoying - especially in the workplace. “They’re like: ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’

“Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all gram­matically incorrect, did you not check your spell­ing? “And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’” Speaking about the advice she’d give to young people in the industry, she said: “They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs. “I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”