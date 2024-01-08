Govt will take solid measures to develop Pakistani art, culture: Sindh Governor

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has reiterated for tak­ing solid measures for development of art and culture. He said, “The art and culture of Pakistan is unique and prominent throughout the world.”

The Governor Sindh was talking to Chairman Crescent Art Gallery, Na­sir Javed and CEO Sameer Nasir who called on him at Governor House Ka­rachi on Sunday and discussed vari­ous issues with him including art and culture.

Kamran Tessori said that Crescent Art Gallery was playing effective role for promoting art and culture and all possible cooperation will be provid­ed in exhibition and other matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Javed said that Pakistani art and culture were being promoted in Canada. He said that art shows and art competitions were organized frequently in the UK and other coun­tries to encourage students and im­prove their skills. He said that ex­hibitions, workshops and seminars were also organized as they were trying to promote art despite the limited resources.