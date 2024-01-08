Govt will take solid measures to develop Pakistani art, culture: Sindh Governor

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has reiterated for taking solid measures for development of art and culture. He said, “The art and culture of Pakistan is unique and prominent throughout the world.”
The Governor Sindh was talking to Chairman Crescent Art Gallery, Nasir Javed and CEO Sameer Nasir who called on him at Governor House Karachi on Sunday and discussed various issues with him including art and culture.
Kamran Tessori said that Crescent Art Gallery was playing effective role for promoting art and culture and all possible cooperation will be provided in exhibition and other matters.
Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Javed said that Pakistani art and culture were being promoted in Canada. He said that art shows and art competitions were organized frequently in the UK and other countries to encourage students and improve their skills. He said that exhibitions, workshops and seminars were also organized as they were trying to promote art despite the limited resources.