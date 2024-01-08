GRCP hosts 2nd annual Gandhara Citrus Festival to boost agricultural tourism

ISLAMABAD - Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan (GRCP) proudly unveiled the Second Annual Gandhara Citrus Festival on Sunday with a dynamic celebration held in Taxila.

This event aimed to stimulate agri­cultural tourism by showcasing the dis­tinct citrus offerings of the region while highlighting its rich Buddhist heritage, GRCP public relations officer said.

The festival, sponsored by PT­CL-Ufone and the Center for Culture and Development (C2D), among oth­ers, featured primary objectives. Firstly, it sought to promote a diverse range of oranges from Khanpur, fostering endur­ing connections between orange pro­ducers and exporters nationally and in­ternationally.

Secondly, it aimed to spotlight and exhibit the ancient stonework of the Gandhara civilization, fostering connec­tions between artisans and exporters.

The festival offered many activities, including live painting sessions, ex­hibitions, and promotions of local­ly harvested citrus fruits and home­made products. Additionally, it served as a platform to showcase the intricate Stone Carving Art of the Gandhara civ­ilization, contributing to the advocacy and promotion of local heritage.

In a dedicated effort to promote envi­ronmental preservation and food securi­ty, the festival engaged the private sector, exporters, researchers, and academia to establish connections that support the preservation of the Gandhara-themed civilization and stonework.

The vibrant marketplace at the festi­val boasted numerous food stalls, hand­icrafts, and agricultural product dis­plays, attracting a considerable number of vendors, he added.

The event was expertly orchestrated by stage secretary Sadia Atta and fea­tured distinguished speakers, includ­ing Malik Fateh Khan- Advisor National Rural Support Program-Environment & Natrual Resource Management, Khwaja Mazhar from agri-tourism, Dr. Waseem (Director Undergraduate Studies-Uni­versity of Haripur) Dr. Riaz Alam-Di­rector Pakistan Agricultural Research Institute-PARC Tarnab Farm Peshawar, Yosuf Shah- Pak Olives, Nighat Un Nisa (Foreign Commonwealth Development Organization), Imran Siddiqui (Addi­tional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs), and Ahmed Khan (President Welfare Adventure Societies-HITECH University Taxila). The speakers em­phasized the significance of branding local farm products, underscoring its pivotal role in elevating the agricultur­al sector. To ensure the seamless exe­cution of the event, a dedicated team of 50 volunteers from HITECH University supported the core committee of GRCP.

The Gandhara Citrus Festival wit­nessed a diverse turnout, with active participation from thousands of wom­en, children, and adults from Taxila, Haripur, Wah, Mansehra, Chakwal, Tala­gang, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.