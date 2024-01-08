Hospital waste management training held

SARGODHA - Training for hospital waste management was held at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital here on Sunday. According to a handout, the ninth session/ phase of waste management sys­tem training was organized under the management of District Health Author­ity Sargodha, PMA and Pri­vate Hospital Association Sargodha. Divisional focal person Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich, Faisal Rashid from Infection Control De­partment and program Director District Health Development Center Dr. Ayesha Wajid, District Man­ager Infection Control De­partment Faisal Rasheed participated in the training. Dr Ayesha Wajid imparted trained to healthcare work­ers including doctors, nurs­es, operation theatre assis­tants (OTAs) and Class IV employees of various pri­vate hospitals, clinics and laboratories.