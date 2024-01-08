IHC to resume hearing of Fawad’s petition in contempt of ECP case today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Tuesday (tomorrow) re­sume hearing in former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s pe­tition against jail proceedings against him in contempt of the ECP case. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Saman Raf­fat Imtiaz will conduct hearing of the petition filed by Fawad’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry Advo­cate wherein the court had al­ready issued notice to the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the jail authorities.

Previously, the counsel for petitioner submitted before the court that the impugned order of ECP dated 30.11.2023 whereby the respondent No. 1 has directed that the contempt proceedings against Fawad shall be conducted in jail. He added that the order is in transgres­sion of his jurisdiction as there is no provision in the Election Act, 2017 or the rules such as Section 352 of the Criminal Pro­cedure Code, 1898. He adopted the stance that even otherwise, the only reason given in the im­pugned order is that since the contempt proceedings against Imran Khan are being conducted in Central Jail Adyala, Rawalpin­di, therefore, the proceedings in the matter against the peti­tioner shall also be conducted in Central Jail Adyala, Rawalpindi.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench observed that he question raised needs consider­ation and issued notices to the respondents with direction to file report and parawise com­ments so as to reach this Court within ten days. While arguing for suspension of operation of the impugned order and for di­rection to the respondents to re­frain from proceeding with jail trial or to do any other act prej­udicial to the rights of the peti­tioner, the counsel urged that the female lawyers of the peti­tioner are being mistreated. In view of the foregoing, the court directed the respondents to en­sure that the counsel for the pe­titioner are treated with respect and in accordance with law. In this matter, Fawad Chaudhry moved an application before the IHC against his trial in Adiala jail initiated by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP). He contended that neither the Elec­tions Act 2017 nor any provision of the Election Rules provided the concept of trying any per­son in jail. The petition stated, “The closed door trial behind the mighty walls of Central Jail Adiala in absolute hostile atmosphere, in absence of local and international media, without free access of law­yers and public at large is grave injustice and highly inappropri­ate.” It added that it amounted to jeopardising the legal and constitutional rights of the pub­lic. The petition further said that the petitioner had no open access to his lawyers and family and he had been handicapped in defend­ing accusations against him while he has absolute right to have fair trial and due process. Therefore, it requested the court to declare ECP’s proceeding in jail illegal and sought hearing in the open court.