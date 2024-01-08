Ijazul Haq announces Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

LAHORE - President Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) and former federal minister Ijazul Haq Sun­day announced forging Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance (QYA) of independent candidates and like-mind­ed small political parties to end polarization in the country and give tangible solution to prob­lems being faced by the country. Flanked by for­mer chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Amin Aslam, Hamid Yar Hiraj and Salim Baryar at a press conference at a local hotel here, he out­lined the goals of his political alliance, including running the country on ideological grounds.

Ijazul Haq said the country was pushed back on the economic front while dearness soared to new heights during the past 16 months of government by the PML-N and PPP, adding that it was need of the hour that like-minded poli­ticians get together to help the country move forward. Claiming to provide a platform for ide­ological politics in the country, he said the Char­ter of Democracy (CoD) proved a death knell for politics of idealogy and principles, adding the country’s politics was governed by selfishness.

He claimed to have support of the like-mided 25 politicians from the length and breadth of the country, adding that he was in touch with small political parties as well. He further disclosed his plans to visit Balochistan and Sindh during the next few days to muster extensive support through alliances for the QYA. He expressed the hope to forge an alliance with PML-F. He said the politi­cians who plan to contest elections as independets are welcome to join the alliance so that the country could be run as per the ideology of Pakistan.

Ijazul Haq, to a query, said the political parties could not devise any strategy to drive the countfy out of the vicious cycle of poverty and energy crisis in the past, adding that these poliitcal parties failed miserably to achieve progress despite huge claims. Ijazul Haq further said that the QYA will take the overseas Pakistanis on board as well, adding that a manifesto will be annohnced shortly after making necessary additions in the manifesto of PML-Z. To a query, Ijazul Haq said he was hopeful the general election 2024 would be held on February 8.