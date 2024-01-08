Inflation continues to hurt economic growth as inflation above 40 percent: PIAF

Trade and industry have suffered from double-edged sword of food and energy prices with transport inflation peaking to a record 65pc while annual inflation rate increased to 24.9pc in 2023.

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has warned the au­thorities that rising inflation continued to hurt economic growth, demanding a careful policy to keep it in control, as the prices of essential com­modities continued to stay away from the reach of the financially vulnerable seg­ments, with data showing the annual short-term inflation well above 40 percent.

The government computes the Sensitive Price Indicator on a weekly basis to evaluate the price fluctuation of neces­sary commodities by evaluat­ing the rates of 51 items col­lected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. The SPI report for the week ending on January 4 reflected an increase in the rates of 19 commodities, decrease in nine and stability in 23. PIAF Chairman Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol, quoting the data, observed that trade and industry have suffered from the double-edged sword of food and energy prices with transport inflation peaking to a record 65 percent while the annual inflation rate in­creased to 24.9 percent in 2023. The SPI for the current week ended on 04th January, 2024 increased by 0.81 per­cent, the PBS said in its report. Major increase is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (16.04 percent), Chicken (13.98 per­cent), Eggs (3.20 percent), On­ions (3.04 percent), Bananas (2.13 percent), Pulse Gram (2.12 percent), Sugar (2.04 percent), Pulse Moong (1.68 percent), LPG (1.19 percent), Firewood (0.51 percent) and Georgette (0.23 percent).

The year on year trend de­picts increase of 42.86 percent, it added. Pakistan’s rapidly de­preciating national currency and its rising energy imports led to significant inflation, prompting the central bank to retain the policy rate at 22 percent last month to mitigate the situation. The bank also in­formed in one of its recent re­ports to parliament it wanted to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched in the coming months and hoped to bring it down to nearly 20 per­cent in the current fiscal year.

Faheem Saigol said that the inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) continued to increase in the wake of higher prices of food and energy despite a recent cut in the prices of petroleum products, as essential com­modities have still not seen a decline in prices, leaving trade and industry frustrated. The PIAF chairman observed that the index spiked 38.28 percent when compared with the cor­responding week of last year, as out of the 51 essential com­modities covered by SPI, prices of 17 (33.33 percent) items increased, rates of another 17 decreased and prices of the remaining 17 items remained unchanged compared to the previous week. On a weekly basis, the price of tomato rose 6.28 percent, egg 3.48 percent, powdered salt 2.75 percent, cooked beef 1.06 percent, gar­lic 1.04 percent, tea (prepared) 0.73 percent, beef 0.39 per­cent and potato 0.35 percent. Among non-food commodities, the electricity charges for Q1 rose 8.59 percent, energy sav­ers 0.55 percent, shirting 0.47 percent and liquefied petro­leum gas (LPG) 0.31 percent, according to the PBS. The year-on-year trend depicted price increases in the range of 58-137 percent among different items. Faheem Saigol said that Pakistan has been facing a high inflation for the past couple of years partly due to massive de­preciation of the rupee against the US dollar and partly due to a surge in global commod­ity prices like energy cost. The country largely meets its en­ergy demand through expen­sive imports. He stressing the need for putting the economy on a sustainable growth trajec­tory by providing incentives to the industry, lamented that the economy is facing multiple challenges of falling exports, high inflation, low growth and declining foreign reserves, with fiscal accounts under immense pressure on account of heavy interest payments. Business­men Panel (BMP) chairman said that the drop shows the government would find it dif­ficult to achieve the industrial growth and export target, lead­ing to more pressure on foreign exchange reserves of country.