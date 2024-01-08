IPP guarantor of Pakistan’s prosperity: Firdous

SIALKOT - Former Federal Minister and Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said her party is the guaran­tor of development and pros­perity of the country. She ex­pressed these views at public gatherings in her constitu­ency NA-70 here on Sunday. “Under the leadership of Jah­angir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan, our aim is to beautify Pakistan, strengthen the state and national institutions, de­fend the rights of people and solve their problems. We have to strengthen the nation along with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and add to the prestige of the Pakistan Army,” she added. She said their man­ifesto was people-friendly and the party would come to pow­er with the vote of the people and resolve their problems. “The party will save people from inflation and unemploy­ment,” she added.