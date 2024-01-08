ITP plans licensing mechanism to facilitate citizens

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has taken steps to ensure increased convenience for individuals applying for a driving license, a public relation officer said on Sunday. He said that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk chaired a special meeting with the licensing department at traffic headquarters Faizabad to assess the measures implemented for enhancing citizen convenience. The main focus is on providing comprehensive facilities and equal treatment to all applicants.
During the meeting, the outstanding performance of the police officials was recognized and special instructions were issued to further enhance their services. With a commitment to providing professional expertise, the Islamabad Capital Police aims to prioritize the welfare of the public. The meeting, directed by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, emphasized the Islamabad Capital Police’s reputation as a model force nationwide and to continue the hard work to uphold its image. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) emphasized the significance of maintaining a civilized demeanour while interacting with citizens and highlighted the importance of comprehensive facilities for obtaining driving licenses. The emphasis was on equal treatment and building confidence among applicants. Furthermore, the meeting discussed the implementation of a merit-based assessment system for driving tests. Instructions were given to the education team to raise awareness about traffic laws and road safety among driving learners and citizens. These collective efforts aim to transform Islamabad into an accident-free city, prioritizing the well-being of its residents.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have planned to enhance the licensing system to maximum facilitate citizens at traffic headquarters Faizabad who have been aspiring to get different types of driving license as per prescribed procedure, said the ITP spokesperson yesterday. As per available information, the applicants’ number is significantly increased due to drastic measures taken by ITP authorities for public convenience. The ITP licensing department is processing around 3000 license applications on a daily basis which has been tricked from around 500 applications. Previously, the ITP had fixed criteria to entertain around 500 daily on a first come first get basis which is now changed. “Now there is no binding for citizens. If any applicant will visit the traffic office within office timing, he/she will be accommodated for license,” he recalled.
As per statistics shared by ITP spokesperson, the traffic police has issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses upon expiry, and issued 95,333 learner permits. Furthermore, 10,930 duties were performed by traffic police officers and officials in various national and international delegations, assemblies, and public order situations. However, 32 officers were injured while performing their duties. Idea of the establishment of additional desks for processing at headquarters was also under consideration which, according to an official, will be implemented soon. Earlier, the ITP achieved a milestone as it has taken 8, 87,849 actions against traffic rules violation of various kinds during the year 2023. The ITP official data stated that overall actions have been taken against 8, 86,698 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations while legal actions were also taken against 1,151 individuals for severe traffic violations.