ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islam­abad Capital Police has taken steps to ensure increased con­venience for individuals ap­plying for a driving license, a public relation officer said on Sunday. He said that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islam­abad SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk chaired a special meeting with the licensing department at traffic headquarters Faiz­abad to assess the measures implemented for enhancing citizen convenience. The main focus is on providing compre­hensive facilities and equal treatment to all applicants.

During the meeting, the outstanding performance of the police officials was rec­ognized and special instruc­tions were issued to further enhance their services. With a commitment to providing professional expertise, the Is­lamabad Capital Police aims to prioritize the welfare of the public. The meeting, di­rected by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, em­phasized the Islamabad Capi­tal Police’s reputation as a model force nationwide and to continue the hard work to uphold its image. Chief Traf­fic Officer (CTO) emphasized the significance of maintain­ing a civilized demeanour while interacting with citi­zens and highlighted the im­portance of comprehensive facilities for obtaining driv­ing licenses. The emphasis was on equal treatment and building confidence among applicants. Furthermore, the meeting discussed the imple­mentation of a merit-based assessment system for driv­ing tests. Instructions were given to the education team to raise awareness about traffic laws and road safety among driving learners and citizens. These collective efforts aim to transform Islamabad into an accident-free city, prioritizing the well-being of its residents.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have planned to enhance the li­censing system to maximum facilitate citizens at traffic headquarters Faizabad who have been aspiring to get dif­ferent types of driving license as per prescribed procedure, said the ITP spokesperson yes­terday. As per available infor­mation, the applicants’ num­ber is significantly increased due to drastic measures taken by ITP authorities for public convenience. The ITP licens­ing department is processing around 3000 license applica­tions on a daily basis which has been tricked from around 500 applications. Previously, the ITP had fixed criteria to en­tertain around 500 daily on a first come first get basis which is now changed. “Now there is no binding for citizens. If any applicant will visit the traffic office within office timing, he/she will be accommodated for license,” he recalled.

As per statistics shared by ITP spokesperson, the traf­fic police has issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses upon expiry, and issued 95,333 learner permits. Furthermore, 10,930 duties were performed by traffic police officers and of­ficials in various national and international delegations, assemblies, and public or­der situations. However, 32 officers were injured while performing their duties. Idea of the establishment of addi­tional desks for processing at headquarters was also under consideration which, accord­ing to an official, will be im­plemented soon. Earlier, the ITP achieved a milestone as it has taken 8, 87,849 actions against traffic rules violation of various kinds during the year 2023. The ITP official data stated that over­all actions have been taken against 8, 86,698 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations while legal actions were also taken against 1,151 individ­uals for severe traffic violations.