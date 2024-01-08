Monday, January 08, 2024
Japan FM says Tokyo ‘determined’ to support Ukraine

Agencies
January 08, 2024
KYIV,UKRAINE  -  Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said on a surprise visit to Kyiv on Sunday that Tokyo was “de­termined” to support Ukraine, as the second anniver­sary of Moscow’s invasion nears. Japan has joined Western sanctions against Russia and provided weapons to Kyiv. During her first foreign trip of 2024, Kamikawa held a press conference with her Ukraini­an counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a Kyiv bomb shel­ter as an air siren rang out. “Japan is determined to support Ukraine so that peace can return to Ukraine,” she said, sitting at a desk in a cellar with Kuleba. “I can feel how tense the situation in Ukraine is now.” Her visit came during an escala­tion of attacks on both sides in the conflict. “I once again strongly con­demn Russia’s missile and drone attacks, par­ticularly on New Year’s Day,” said Kamikawa, the first foreign guest in Ukraine this year.

Agencies

