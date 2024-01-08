Karachi weather to remain dry, colder in night

KARACHI - The Met Office on Sunday has forecast dry weather with colder night in Karachi during next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature was recorded 13.5 degree Celsius in the city, while maximum temperature likely to remain between 26 to 28-degree Celsius, weather department said.

Humidity level in Karachi recorded 58 percent in the morning, the Met Office said.

The metropolis was mea­sured to have 187 reading of particulate matter on the air quality index and ranked 6th most polluted city of the world today.

Earlier, health experts described Karachi’s air quality as “very unhealthy” and advised citizens to re­strict their outdoor activi­ties especially during peak pollution hours. It is to be mentioned here that AQI as high as 151-200 is con­sidered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI reading over 300 mark is extremely hazardous.

According to experts, the air becomes heavier in the winter, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, in­cluding large amounts of carbon and smoke, engulfs an area.

The smoke produced by factories or by burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres, enters the atmosphere and its im­pact appears at the onset of the winter and remains till the end of the season, ex­perts said.

Although southwestern winds blowing from the sea in Karachi, work as a filter for the air, these winds remain mostly sus­pended during the winter, experts said.