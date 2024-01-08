Kiln sealed for spreading pollution

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Department has sealed a brick kiln and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on its owner on the charge of pol­luting the environment. A spokesman for the environment department said here on Sunday that Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas checked kiln houses and found a brick kiln op­erational in Chak No.3-JB Sargodha Road with­out zigzag technology and polluting the environ­ment. Therefore, he sealed it and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner, he added.

11 FERTILISER DEALERS ARRESTED

Agriculture officers nabbed 11 fertiliser dealers and sealed 6 shops on the charge of profiteering in the last three days.

Agriculture Director Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said here on Sunday that teams of the agriculture department were active across the district and they took action against the sale of spurious and adulterated fertiliser as well as profiteering.

The teams detected the sale of spurious and adulterated fertiliser at 17 points where shopkeep­ers were also involved in profiteering. Therefore, the agriculture teams lodged cases against them and 11 accused were arrested on the spot while six shops were sealed and 460 bags of fertiliser were confiscated. The teams also imposed a fine of Rs142,000 on fertiliser dealers on the charge of profiteering in three days, he added.