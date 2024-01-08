KP-EZDMC launches mobile app to facilitate investors

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Man­agement Company (KP-EZDMC) has launched a digital mobile app to make the services of the company easily acces­sible to investors and industrialists.

The launching of the digital mobile app is being considered a milestone towards the facilitation of investors and industri­alists as the required services, facilities and information of the company would now be available on it. With this initia­tive, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country, to in­troduce such a unique kind of compre­hensive and useful app for industrializa­tion in the public sector.

The app was formally launched by the KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah at the headquarters of KP-EZDMC, said an official press release issued here on Sunday. Besides, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak, other senior officials of the company were also present on the occasion.

It is worth to mention here that Dr Aamer Abdullah had assigned this task of online availability of the services to the company, which has been achieved by the IT section of the company within a short period of two weeks.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the app, the minister appreciated the performance of the management and whole team of the company and termed it a visible step towards the facilitation of industrialists and investors of the in­dustrial sector in the province.

He said that through this project, the public sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a lead over other provinces of the country, for which he said the whole team of the KP-EZDMC deserves appre­ciation.

The minister directed to make the digi­tal online facility efficient and accessible with time, wherein all required services and information regarding industries and investment are available.

He further directed inclusion of the ex­isting rules regulations and by-laws of the company as a compulsory segment for the use of the app.

He said that the app should also have complete data on vacant plots in all eco­nomic zones of the province and make the attractive incentives easily acces­sible to intending investors and give a deadline of one week to the company for the completion of the task.

On the occasion, the minister was told that in the first phase, the digital app would be available only on Android phones and after a few weeks, its availability would also be guaranteed on Apple.

He was told that the required informa­tion regarding the company and two as­pects of the required services from the company have been included in the app while industrial facilitation, industri­al projects, the latest information, assis­tance & cooperation and feedback have also been included in it. Similarly, the in­tending investors could also submit on­line applications for plots.

Meanwhile, the minister also presid­ed over a meeting regarding matters re­lating to the affairs of the newly estab­lished economic zone in Chitral. During the meeting, the provincial minister was informed in detail regarding the com­pletion of the concerned economic zone and issues relating to the provision of electricity to it.

The minister was informed that the Chitral Economic Zone is fully ready for industrialisation wherein 35 plots have already been allotted. However, it re­quired the provision of electricity as soon as possible. In this connection, he was told that a proposal of the provision of one mega-watt green energy is under consideration, which for the time being is sufficient for several years.