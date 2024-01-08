KP minister pays tribute to Kargil hero Capt Karnel Sher Khan Shaheed

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Information paid rich tribute and homage to Kargil Hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed during his visit to the shrine of the revered Kargil war hero.
In a solemn and respectful visit, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, undertook a detailed visit to the shrine of the revered Kargil war hero, Captain Karnel Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider.
During the visit, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel laid wreaths, recited Fatiha, and documented his reflections in a commemorative book. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, he conveyed, “It is my good fortune to recite Fatiha at the martyr’s grave. Such brave individuals bring immense joy to the lives of nations.”
The caretaker minister also extended condolences to the family of Captain Karnel Sher Khan, emphasising the profound significance of the sacrifices made by the martyrs. He remarked, “Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed is the pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the only son who courageously earned Nishan-e-Haider. The foundations of our nation have been fortified by the blood of these heroes.”
Highlighting the invincible defence of Pakistan owing to the sacrifices of its soldiers and officers, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel stressed, “The survival and development of the country are indebted to the blood of our martyrs. Every Pakistani, irrespective of religion, colour, race, or political affiliation, must honour these brave souls.”