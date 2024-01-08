KP minister pays tribute to Kargil hero Capt Karnel Sher Khan Shaheed

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Infor­mation paid rich tribute and homage to Kargil Hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed during his visit to the shrine of the revered Kargil war hero.

In a solemn and respectful visit, Bar­rister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, undertook a detailed visit to the shrine of the revered Kargil war hero, Captain Karnel Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider.

During the visit, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel laid wreaths, recited Fati­ha, and documented his reflections in a commemorative book. Expressing grati­tude for the opportunity, he conveyed, “It is my good fortune to recite Fatiha at the martyr’s grave. Such brave individuals bring immense joy to the lives of nations.”

The caretaker minister also extend­ed condolences to the family of Cap­tain Karnel Sher Khan, emphasising the profound significance of the sacrific­es made by the martyrs. He remarked, “Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed is the pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the only son who courageously earned Nis­han-e-Haider. The foundations of our nation have been fortified by the blood of these heroes.”

Highlighting the invincible defence of Pakistan owing to the sacrifices of its soldiers and officers, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel stressed, “The sur­vival and development of the country are indebted to the blood of our martyrs. Every Pakistani, irrespective of religion, colour, race, or political affiliation, must honour these brave souls.”