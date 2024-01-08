Light rain likely in Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Light rain/drizzle is expect­ed in Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) forecast. Rain-thunderstorms with snow over mountains are like­ly in northern Balochistan and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Dense fog will continue to engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh during this week. The PMD has urged the citizens to remain cautious during the foggy con­ditions as per the synoptic sit­uation, a shallow westerly wave was present over west­ern parts of the country, and cold and cloudy weather is ex­pected in most of the upper and western parts of the coun­try, while very cold in north­ern parts. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain ar­eas of Punjab, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, upper Sindh, and Is­lamabad. However, 10mm of rain was recorded in Parachi­nar and Gwadar 03mm. The lowest minimum tempera­tures were Leh -12 C, Skardu -10, Kalam, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Astore 04, Rawalakot, Chitral and Srinagar -03C.