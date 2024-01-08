Maldives suspends ministers after ‘clown’ jibe against India’s Modi

MALÉ, MALDIVES - Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu sus­pended three deputy min­isters on Sunday for mak­ing “derogatory remarks” against Indian Prime Min­ister Narendra Modi, the government said. Muizzu, who won September elec­tions on promises that included removing a small contingent of Indian troops operating maritime aircraft from his archipel­ago, banned the ministers from work pending an in­vestigation. One deputy minister, Mariyam Shiuna, had called Modi a “clown” following the prime minis­ter’s visit to the Indian ter­ritory of Lakshadweep, a cluster of atolls just north of the Maldives. The three suspended ministers -- Malsha Shareef, Abdulla Mahzoon and Shiuna -- are all from the youth ministry. They criticised Modi on social media, officials said. “The government of Mal­dives is aware of derogato­ry remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high ranking individuals,” the govern­ment said in a statement. “These opinions are per­sonal and do not represent the views of the govern­ment of Maldives.” A senior administrative official told media that Muizzu had suspended the trio and or­dered an investigation. He said Male was concerned about repercussions as Indians were the largest group of foreign visitors to the Maldives, where tour­ism accounts for almost one-third of the economy. Modi on January 4 posted on social media prais­ing the “pristine beaches” of India’s Lakshadweep islands, which lie about 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of the Maldives at their closest point. He posted photographs of himself snorkelling, and suggested the islands should be on the must-visit list of any adventure-seeking tourist. Known as an expensive holiday destination with secluded resorts, the Maldives has also become a geopolitical hotspot. Global east-west shipping lanes pass the na­tion’s chain of 1,192 tiny coral islands, stretching around 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator. Muizzu, who was seen in elections as a proxy of the pro-China former leader Abdulla Yameen, announced in December that India had agreed to withdraw its troops.