Man kills daughter for marriage refusal in Dadu

DADU - In a shocking incident, a father shot dead his 16-year-old daughter for refusing to marry in Sindh’s Dadu dis­trict, police said on Sun­day. According to details, the man opened fire at his daughter Firdous Rafiqan and later shot himself af­ter girl refused to marry on his will. The incident was reported in the limits of Bhand Mari Police Sta­tion in Dadu’s Mehar. The victim’s brother, Wassim, said his father wanted to marry his sister and on refusal, she was shot dead. Police say the vic­tim’s body has been trans­ferred to the hospital for legal formalities. It should be noted that before that the brutal man in Gujran­wala had taken the life of a wife and a 13-year-old daughter, the accused was tried to be caught by the locals of the area but he escaped?