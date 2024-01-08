Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man kills daughter for marriage refusal in Dadu

Agencies
January 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

DADU   -   In a shocking incident, a father shot dead his 16-year-old daughter for refusing to marry in Sindh’s Dadu dis­trict, police said on Sun­day. According to details, the man opened fire at his daughter Firdous Rafiqan and later shot himself af­ter girl refused to marry on his will. The incident was reported in the limits of Bhand Mari Police Sta­tion in Dadu’s Mehar. The victim’s brother, Wassim, said his father wanted to marry his sister and on refusal, she was shot dead. Police say the vic­tim’s body has been trans­ferred to the hospital for legal formalities. It should be noted that before that the brutal man in Gujran­wala had taken the life of a wife and a 13-year-old daughter, the accused was tried to be caught by the locals of the area but he escaped?

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1704606484.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024