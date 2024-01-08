Monday, January 08, 2024
Mass Wedding ceremony of 122 Hindu couples held

January 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  A mass wedding ceremony of 122 Hindu couples was held here on Sunday. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and So­cial Protection, president of Arts Council of Paki­stan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah attended the ceremony as a chief guest. 

The event was organized by the Pakistan Hin­du Council at the railway ground. The caretaker Provincial Minister Muhammad Ahmad Shah ap­plauded the efforts of the Pakistan Hindu Council for making arrangements for collective marriages every year. He disclosed that each pair had re­ceived financial support of fifty thousand rupees from the Minority Marriage Fund. He said that education and medical funds were allocated for the children of minorities in the minority depart­ment. The chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani congratulated the new­lywed couples and said that the Council organized such mass weddings every year.

