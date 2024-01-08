In an unprecedented move, Pakistan has emerged as a global leader in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the legal realm, marked by the launch of 24justice.com. This pioneering Legal AI website, introduced by 24Justice, represents Pakistan's commitment to integrating advanced technology into the legal system for public benefit.

Eight years ago, 24Justice began as a visionary project by British Pakistani entrepreneur Abdul Azeem Ijaz, who identified a significant gap in online legal services in Pakistan. Starting with the first legal portal, 24justice.Pk, in 2016, the venture has now evolved into a full-fledged AI-powered platform, 24justice.com, tailor-made for Pakistani laws.

Pakistan's AI Legal Revolution

Azam Khan, Head of Operations at 24Justice, sheds light on Pakistan's rapid progress in AI technology. "The integration of AI into our legal services is not just a step forward for 24Justice but a giant leap for Pakistan in the global tech landscape," he asserts.

Abdul Azeem Ijaz, commenting on this remarkable achievement, emphasizes, "Pakistan is ahead of many countries in adopting AI for public service, especially in law. 24justice.com is a reflection of our nation's forward-thinking and adaptive approach to technology."

Shahbaz Khan, Chief of Execution, proudly states, "This is a moment of national pride. Pakistan is setting an example for the world in embracing AI to enhance public understanding of legal rights and responsibilities."

The 24Justice.com Advantage

While 24justice.com is a product of 24Justice.pk, its significance transcends the company, symbolizing Pakistan's innovative spirit in the digital age. The platform offers an accessible way for the public to navigate the complexities of Pakistani law, supported by AI's efficiency and accuracy.