Meher Kashif for improving Pak-Kyrgyz economic ties

LAHORE - Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH) Chairman Meher Kashif Younis has said that geographical loca­tions of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, and their diverse economies of­fer a unique opportunity for en­hancing bilateral trade collabo­ration. Talking to a delegation of importers and exporters led by Zaheer-ud-Din here Sunday,he added that Kyrgyzstan’s rich re­serves of natural resources and Pakistan’s dynamic market cre­ate a complementary synergy that, if harnessed effectively, can lead to unprecedented economic growth for both the countries.

Meher Kashif said both coun­tries can form a solid foundation for a robust economic partner­ship. Despite having good diplo­matic relations, he observed, the current trade volume between two countries is far from realiz­ing its full potential.

The KTH Chairman stressed the need to prioritize and ex­pedite initiatives which foster stronger economic ties, such as simplifying trade procedures, reducing tariffs, and promoting joint ventures. “In today’s inter­connected global economy, time is of the essence. By fostering a stronger economic partner­ship we not only strengthen the bonds of brotherhood but also open new avenues for prosper­ity,” he maintained.

He was confident that with swift and decisive actions, both nations can embark on a path of sustained economic growth that will benefit their citizens for generations to come.