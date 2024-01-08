Misbah suggests technical adjustment in Saim Ayub’s batting

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain and coach Mis­bah-ul-Haq has recommended a techni­cal adjustment to Saim Ayub’s technique following the young batter’s debut in the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Saim Ayub stepped in for Imam-ul-Haq in Pakistan’s lineup for the Sydney Test, encountering a challenging start with a duck in the first innings, falling victim to Josh Hazlewood. However, in the second innings, Saim Ayub showcased his bat­ting prowess, contributing 33 runs from 53 balls, including three boundaries and one six, before Nathan Lyon concluded his entertaining innings.

Despite the initial setback, Saim Ayub received acclaim from fans and former cricketers, including Misbah-ul-Haq, who commended the 21-year-old for his noteworthy performance against Australia’s formidable bowling attack.

Taking to his official Facebook account, Misbah-ul-Haq shared a video praising Saim’s batting while also pinpointing a minor flaw in his technique that could be addressed for improvement. “Saim displayed excellent tem­perament, attacking the Austra­lian bowlers during his brief in­nings. It seems he can assert dominance over the opposition and perform con­sistently for Pakistan,” the former coach remarked in the video.

“Concerning fuller deliveries from both pacers and spinners, a minor ad­justment is necessary in Ayub’s tech­nique, as his front leg tends to move across slightly, potentially causing is­sues. His dismissal hints at a similar concern,” Misbah added.

Looking ahead, Saim Ayub is slated to participate in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, begin­ning on January 12. With his previous batting at No. 4, there is curiosity about his position in the upcoming matches. Following the third Test loss, where Australia completed a 3-0 whitewash, Pakistan will aim for a stronger perfor­mance in the T20I series against New Zealand commencing from January 12.