Mobile Registration Centers of BISP to be operational soon

ISLAMABAD - The Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers to fa­cilitate the registration process for the intending beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP), belonging to the remote areas of the country, are likely to be operational soon.

The Mobile Registration Centers will enable the deserving women residing in the far-flung areas to access the registration facilities through mobile vehicles. According to an official source, the pro­cess of induction of Mobile Vans, which started in August, has entered into its last stages.