Mobile Registration Centers of BISP to be operational soon

ISLAMABAD - The Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers to facilitate the registration process for the intending beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), belonging to the remote areas of the country, are likely to be operational soon.
The Mobile Registration Centers will enable the deserving women residing in the far-flung areas to access the registration facilities through mobile vehicles. According to an official source, the process of induction of Mobile Vans, which started in August, has entered into its last stages.