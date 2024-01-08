Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mobile Registration Centers of BISP to be operational soon

APP
January 08, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers to fa­cilitate the registration process for the intending beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP), belonging to the remote areas of the country, are likely to be operational soon.

The Mobile Registration Centers will enable the deserving women residing in the far-flung areas to access the registration facilities through mobile vehicles. According to an official source, the pro­cess of induction of Mobile Vans, which started in August, has entered into its last stages.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1704606484.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024