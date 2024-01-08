More flights cancelled as fog persists

KARACHI - Air operations remained disrupted on Sunday due to the prevalence of heavy fog in various parts of the country. A total of 22 flights more were cancelled. In first seven days of 2024 year, a total of 250 flights were cancelled and more than 200 domestic and in­ternational flights were delayed. Meanwhile, the met department has fore­cast cold and dry spell for most parts of the country and the hilly areas will experience intense cold on Sunday. According to the Met Office, the ongo­ing spell will continue in most parts of the coun­try. The weather in the upper districts of KP, north-western districts of Balochistan, Kash­mir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be cloudy and cold. The plains of Punjab, Is­lamabad, Punjab, Upper Sindh and Khyber Pak­htunkhwa will be in the grip of heavy fog/smog. The Met Office pointed out a possibility of heavy fog in Charsadda, Mar­dan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Lucky Marwat, Bannu and DIK districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Punjab, fog/smog will blanket Bahawalpur, Sa­hiwal, Okara, Kasur, La­hore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mangala, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sar­godha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanew­al, Multan, Khanpur, Ra­him Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Leh and Dera Ghazi Khan. In Sindh, heavy fog/smog is likely to prevail over Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kash­more and surroundings during morning and night hours. The weather in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will remain very cold and cloudy.