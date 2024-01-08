Naqvi reviews progress on Rawalpindi Safe City, CPO Office projects

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Safe City and new CPO Office proj­ects at Rawalpindi and reviewed their progress.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, while setting a deadline to complete the Rawalpindi Safe City and CPO Office projects by 31st January, he ordered completion of civil work of the projects at the earliest. He direct­ed to make proper planning for the in­stallation of cables and cameras from the onset, adding that work should be launched immediately after the com­pletion of civil work.

The CM conducted a detailed in­spection of the construction activi­ties of both projects. He reviewed the pace of work on both projects and di­rected to complete them swiftly. He di­rected the CPO Rawalpindi to visit the projects daily and review progress on them. He urged all concerned to work hard day and night, adding that com­pletion of the projects with a swift pace should be the foremost mission. In the first phase, security cameras would be installed at 92 sites of Rawalpindi.

The Safe City project will not only help control crime but also traffic man­agement. The CM was informed during the briefing that 70 percent work has been completed.

The road cutting process is ongo­ing for the electricity supply and net­working. Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing in this regard.

IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, Commis­sioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha, RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and CPO Rawalpindi were also present.

CM orders early completion of Children Hospital upgrade

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mo­hsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Children Hospital and reviewed pro­gress on the upgradation work of the medical facility.

On the direction of the CM, upgrada­tion work in the emergency, main cor­ridor and other wards of the hospital has been expedited. The Chief Minis­ter inspected the main corridor, recep­tion counter and checked the quality of work and directed to ensure quali­ty along with undertaking preventive measures in the electricity and air con­ditioning wiring work. He directed to complete the wiring work in three days and early completion of tiles installa­tion work in the main corridor.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded the perfor­mance of the Secretary Communica­tion & Works, Secretary Health and their team on undertaking swift work in the main corridor. He met with the labourers working late night and com­mended them for working with dili­gence. He issued directions for early completion of the ongoing upgrada­tion work.

Mohsin Naqvi said that task for the provision of better facilities in more than 100 hospitals of Punjab would be completed by 31st January. “The whole team is striving day and night to ac­complish this task. The fruit of hard work with a noble intention would definitely be passed on to the people,” he maintained. The Secretary C&W and Secretary Health gave a briefing about the work being done under the upgra­dation project. He said that installation of tiles and finishing work had been started.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary C&W, Secretary Health, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were also present.