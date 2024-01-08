National Probe

The recent formation of a committee by the caretak­er government to investigate the tumultuous events of May 9, 2023, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, signifies an earnest commitment to comprehensively examine the unfolding events. This com­mittee’s formation, consisting of key ministerial represen­tatives, aims to delve into the identification of masterminds, planners, facilitators, and executors involved in the nation­wide violence triggered by Imran Khan’s arrest.

Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau sparked widespread protests culminating in acts of vandalism and violence across the nation. The military, labelling these events as a “dark chapter,” expressed intent to try rioters un­der relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act. Such widespread unrest prompted the National Security Committee’s endorsement to thoroughly investigate these incidents despite opposition from rights organisations and activists. By examining the causes and determining re­sponsibility, this move seeks to shed light on the immediate and long-term implications of the May 9 incidents. Uncovering the truth behind the planning and execution of these events is not only essential for justice but also imperative to prevent similar breaches of national security in the future.

The committee’s mandate extends beyond mere fact-finding; it underscores a proactive approach by recommending preven­tive measures and enhancements to the existing legal frame­work to avert similar occurrences. The emphasis on suggesting measures to strengthen the legal regime aligns with the gov­ernment’s aim to prevent and deter future occurrences by ad­dressing loopholes that might have contributed to the unrest.

It’s crucial to acknowledge that the committee’s composi­tion and terms of reference highlight the seriousness with which the caretaker government approaches this investiga­tion. It is not aimed at arbitrary reprisals but rather at a me­ticulous review of the events, aiming to unearth the truth and prevent a recurrence. While the committee is not a ju­dicial body, its role in generating recommendations based on evidence and institutional information is pivotal for the nation’s understanding and future security.