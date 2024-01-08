Nationwide anti-polio drive from today

In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days.

LAHORE - To administer vaccine drops to chil­dren under five years of age, nation-wide anti-polio drive of varied dura­tion would be started from Monday, January 8, 2024. During the cam­paign, teams of Health Department would go door to door in all 159 dis­tricts of the country.

In Punjab, during a week-long polio campaign, over 23 million children will be administered polio drops.

The Health Department has de­clared Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan as the most sensitive cities in this re­gard. In Sindh, nearly 10.03 million children up to the five years of age will be administered with anti-polio vaccine drops. In Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, over 7.4 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the drive. In Balochistan, over 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be ad­ministered anti-polio drops. In Gil­git-Baltistan, over 250,000 children would be vaccinated. In case a polio team did not visit any home, parents could call helpline 1166.

Meanwhile, head of the polio pro­gramme and Punjab Emergency Op­erations Centre (EOC) Coordinator Khizer Afzaal on Sunday confirmed that the first National Immunization Days (NIDs) of 2024 will commence on Monday (today) all over Punjab.

In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisala­bad, the campaign will continue for seven days. While in other districts the campaign will last five days.

Over 200,000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in the drive to immunize 22.50 million chil­dren under the age of five against polio. This includes: 16605 area in-charges, 3991 union council medi­cal officers, over 84884 mobile po­lio team members, 4884 fixed team members and over 2664 transit team members. The EOC coordinator di­rected the districts to make polio campaign a success saying the first national campaign of the year will lay a strong foundation for a polio free year and eventually eradication of the virus. “It is imperative that we start the year with a strong campaign and continue momentum against the virus. Amid polio virus circulation in other provinces, Punjab has not reported any polio case since Octo­ber 2020 which is an achievement of the programme. The positivity rate of polio environmental samples has also gone down by 1 per cent. After successful implementation of qual­ity polio campaigns, samples from all environmental sites have been turned negative. However, movement of population from core reservoirs to Punjab was one the major causes of virus importation in Punjab”, cau­tioned the EOC coordinator.

The Punjab polio programme head praised polio workers saying that program’s health workers on the forefront continue to reach children in some of the hardest to reach areas with the singular goal to reach ev­ery last child with the polio vaccine and ensure a polio-free world for fu­ture generations. He also cautioned against them against complacency as country could not afford to let polio virus return to the province.

Mr Afzaal ensure pledged that gov­ernment of Punjab through health department was ensuring the safety and security of our frontline heroes. “Government and health department have pledged to make all efforts to provide essential support to workers and facilitate them during unfore­seen challenges”, he ensured.

The EOC coordinator reiterated that multiple doses of polio drops of­fered the best protection against po­lio virus, highlighting the need to vac­cinate every single child to achieve population immunity and prevent virus circulation. “Parents must wel­come polio teams whenever they come to knock at their doorsteps. Lo­cal communities must be reassured that immunization is a safe and ef­fective means of safeguarding their children against this virus. 2024 is the year that Pakistan aims to inter­rupt transmission of poliovirus from the country and the Polio Program is working steadily towards that goal”, the EOC head outlined.