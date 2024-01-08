Netsol, IPC, DPS score wins in Corporate Challenge Cup

LAHORE - Netsol, IPC and DPS re­corded victories in the round matches of the 5th Corporate Challenge Cup played here at different grounds. In the first match played at Arfa Kareem Tower Ground, Netsol beat Descon. Batting first, Descon team scored 131 runs in 18 overs and in reply, Netsol achieved the target in the 16th over. In the second match played on the same ground, Netsol defeated UB Sports. Bat­ting first, UB Sports scored 129 runs in 18 overs while in reply, Netsol chased the target in the 16th over. In the first match at Model Town Whites Cricket Ground, IPC outsmarted Service team. Batting first, Service team could score only 34 runs in nine overs. Chasing an easy target, IPC team reached home safely in just two overs. In the second match at the same ground, DPS defeated IPC team. Batting first, IPC team scored 167 runs in 20 overs while in reply, DPS team achieved the tar­get in the 19th over.