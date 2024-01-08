Nine dealers booked over selling fertilizer on high prices

DG KHAN - The agriculture department has registered cases against nine fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizer at high rates.

Director of Agriculture Extension, Mahar Abid Hussain, informed us that the crack­down was underway against dealers for selling fertilizer at higher prices.

He said that self-imposed rates en­hanced by fertilizer companies would not be acceptable. The district and tehsil offi­cers of agriculture have been issued orders to take strict action against fertilizer deal­ers for violating the law.

He directed the district deputy control­lers and assistant controllers of tehsil to ensure the sale of fertilizer to the farmers at fixed rates. Mahar Abid Hussain said that our teams were active in the field, and cases have been registered against nine dealers for selling fertilizers at high prices, and they have also been arrested.

COMMISSIONER DG KHAN SEEKS REPORTS ABOUT ONGOING UPLIFT WORK

Commissioner DG Khan division Dr Na­sir Mahmood Bashir sought detailed re­port on progress of all on-going uplift proj­ects in the division.

He also issued directive to expedite the completion of the projects in order to fa­cilitate the masses as early as possible.

According to official sources, “Under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, timeliness have been set to promptly finish public-benefit projects.”

The Commissioner sought reports about Cardiology Institute, Mother and Child Hospital, OPD, and the Gynecology Ward.

Commissioner emphasized maintain­ing high standards of materials in proj­ects. Priority completion of construction work at Cardiology Institute and timely progress on Teaching Hospital, Mother and Child Hospital, OPD, and Gynecology Ward was stressed.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Luk, Director Development Was­eem Akhtar Jatoe, Principal Medical Col­lege Prof. Dr. Asif Qureshi, CEO Health Dr. Idris Laghari, Deputy Director Develop­ment Amir Muslim, DHA Shahzad Qadeer, and officers from different departments were also present.