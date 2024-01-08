Nine dealers booked over selling fertilizer on high prices

DG KHAN - The agriculture department has registered cases against nine fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizer at high rates.
Director of Agriculture Extension, Mahar Abid Hussain, informed us that the crackdown was underway against dealers for selling fertilizer at higher prices.
He said that self-imposed rates enhanced by fertilizer companies would not be acceptable. The district and tehsil officers of agriculture have been issued orders to take strict action against fertilizer dealers for violating the law.
He directed the district deputy controllers and assistant controllers of tehsil to ensure the sale of fertilizer to the farmers at fixed rates. Mahar Abid Hussain said that our teams were active in the field, and cases have been registered against nine dealers for selling fertilizers at high prices, and they have also been arrested.
COMMISSIONER DG KHAN SEEKS REPORTS ABOUT ONGOING UPLIFT WORK
Commissioner DG Khan division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir sought detailed report on progress of all on-going uplift projects in the division.
He also issued directive to expedite the completion of the projects in order to facilitate the masses as early as possible.
According to official sources, “Under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, timeliness have been set to promptly finish public-benefit projects.”
The Commissioner sought reports about Cardiology Institute, Mother and Child Hospital, OPD, and the Gynecology Ward.
Commissioner emphasized maintaining high standards of materials in projects. Priority completion of construction work at Cardiology Institute and timely progress on Teaching Hospital, Mother and Child Hospital, OPD, and Gynecology Ward was stressed.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Luk, Director Development Waseem Akhtar Jatoe, Principal Medical College Prof. Dr. Asif Qureshi, CEO Health Dr. Idris Laghari, Deputy Director Development Amir Muslim, DHA Shahzad Qadeer, and officers from different departments were also present.